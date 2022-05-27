Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) is Cabana LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Cabana LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,395 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF makes up approximately 8.3% of Cabana LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Cabana LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $2,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 13,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 5,847 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 92,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,879,000 after purchasing an additional 30,568 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 9,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 25,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,688,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 43,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock traded up $2.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $145.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,424. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $153.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.54. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $131.31 and a one year high of $200.58.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.