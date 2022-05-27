Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,469,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,768 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 3.2% of Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $75,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 51,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 626.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,836,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446,120 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,042,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,072,000 after acquiring an additional 833,399 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 144,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,397,000 after acquiring an additional 19,304 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.56 on Friday, hitting $45.72. 928,378 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,864,664. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.98 and a 1-year high of $53.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.45.

