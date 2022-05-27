Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Altavista Wealth Management Inc.

Altavista Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,049,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $497,068,000 after buying an additional 170,274 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,453,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,011,636,000 after acquiring an additional 342,600 shares during the period. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $747,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 194.2% in the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 27,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 18,027 shares during the period.

Shares of VWO traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.93. The company had a trading volume of 492,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,542,564. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.38. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $40.02 and a 1 year high of $55.16.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

