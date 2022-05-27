Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Position Lifted by Continuum Advisory LLC

Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises 1.8% of Continuum Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $8,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

VV stock traded up $3.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $188.79. 10,563 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,059. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $196.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.27. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $173.93 and a fifty-two week high of $222.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

