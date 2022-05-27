Vanilla Network (VNLA) Price Hits $1.12 on Major Exchanges

Vanilla Network (VNLA) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 27th. In the last seven days, Vanilla Network has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Vanilla Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.12 or 0.00003902 BTC on exchanges. Vanilla Network has a total market capitalization of $636,865.94 and $20.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,124.07 or 0.03905681 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003471 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001338 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001585 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.61 or 0.00512889 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00031916 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008995 BTC.

Vanilla Network Profile

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 799,909 coins and its circulating supply is 567,165 coins. The official website for Vanilla Network is vanilla.network . Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1 . Vanilla Network’s official message board is medium.com/@mar_one1 . The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Vanilla Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vanilla Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vanilla Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

