Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Price Target Cut to $40.00

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on VRNS. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $51.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Summit Insights reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Wedbush reduced their target price on Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Varonis Systems from $74.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a buy rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.58.

NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $32.66 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.99 and a beta of 1.28. Varonis Systems has a 1-year low of $27.97 and a 1-year high of $73.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.24. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 19.97% and a negative net margin of 31.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Varonis Systems will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,797,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Avrohom J. Kess purchased 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.95 per share, with a total value of $71,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,859.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,500 shares of company stock worth $268,070 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 5,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Varonis Systems by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 35,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 35.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. 93.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

