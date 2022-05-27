Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.29.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Verano from C$24.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verano from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Verano in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Verano in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of VRNOF traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.38. The stock had a trading volume of 481,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,096. Verano has a 12 month low of $6.77 and a 12 month high of $20.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.50 and a 200 day moving average of $10.37.

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically-integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. It engages in the cultivation, processing, and retail license of cannabis in Illinois, Florida, Arizona, Maryland, Nevada, Ohio, Michigan, Massachusetts, Arkansas, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

