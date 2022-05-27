Vesper (VSP) Trading Down 30.1% This Week

Vesper (VSP) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. Vesper has a total market cap of $7.28 million and approximately $66,408.00 worth of Vesper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Vesper has traded 30.1% lower against the US dollar. One Vesper coin can currently be purchased for $0.82 or 0.00002883 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 91.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,604.78 or 0.12634859 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003501 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001344 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $148.09 or 0.00519074 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00032990 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00009062 BTC.

Vesper Coin Profile

Vesper’s genesis date was February 17th, 2021. Vesper’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,855,246 coins. Vesper’s official Twitter account is @VesperFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vesper provides a platform for easy-to-use Decentralized Finance (DeFi) products. Vesper's DeFi products deliver ease-of-use in achieving your crypto-finance objectives. The Vesper token (VSP) is the core economic engine that facilitates the building and expansion of Vesper’s capabilities and its community. The Vesper project rests on three pillars: Vesper Products: At launch, Vesper offers a variety of interest-yielding “Grow Pools” that enable users to passively increase their crypto holdings by simply selecting the desired aggressiveness of their strategy and the digital asset held. The Vesper Grow Pools represent the first product on the Vesper platform. More will be developed and presented over time. Vesper Token: VSP incentivizes participation, facilitates governance, and catalyzes user contribution. Users earn VSP through pool participation and, later, participating in Vesper's continuous improvement. Vesper Community: Vesper is building a user community that sustains and grows the product portfolio, facilitates progressive decentralization, and enables users to build new products while earning a share of that product's fees. “

Vesper Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vesper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vesper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vesper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

