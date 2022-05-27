Vesuvius plc (OTCMKTS:CKSNF) Short Interest Update

Vesuvius plc (OTCMKTS:CKSNF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the April 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

CKSNF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered shares of Vesuvius from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Vesuvius from GBX 430 ($5.41) to GBX 420 ($5.29) in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Vesuvius from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $510.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS CKSNF remained flat at $$4.17 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.95 and a 200-day moving average of $6.68. Vesuvius has a fifty-two week low of $4.17 and a fifty-two week high of $4.75.

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

