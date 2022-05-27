Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Viasat had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 0.78%. The firm had revenue of $701.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSAT opened at $36.55 on Friday. Viasat has a 52-week low of $35.05 and a 52-week high of $68.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.03 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.11.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Viasat in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Viasat during the first quarter worth approximately $168,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Viasat during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Viasat during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Viasat in the 1st quarter valued at $424,000. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VSAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Viasat in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Viasat from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their target price on Viasat from $58.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Viasat from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viasat presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Viasat Company Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and advanced software and communication infrastructure services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

