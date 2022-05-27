Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Viasat had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 0.78%. The firm had revenue of $701.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NASDAQ:VSAT opened at $36.55 on Friday. Viasat has a 52-week low of $35.05 and a 52-week high of $68.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.03 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.11.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Viasat in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Viasat during the first quarter worth approximately $168,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Viasat during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Viasat during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Viasat in the 1st quarter valued at $424,000. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Viasat Company Profile (Get Rating)
Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and advanced software and communication infrastructure services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.
