Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $321.97 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) will post sales of $321.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Viavi Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $319.30 million and the highest is $324.42 million. Viavi Solutions posted sales of $310.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will report full-year sales of $1.28 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Viavi Solutions.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a positive return on equity of 22.22%. The company had revenue of $315.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Viavi Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $19.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viavi Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.67.

In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 6,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total value of $105,367.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,420,992 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $344,451,000 after purchasing an additional 506,113 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,830,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $109,826,000 after purchasing an additional 598,000 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,942,710 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $104,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,573 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 5,001,427 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $88,125,000 after purchasing an additional 970,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,323,482 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $76,179,000 after purchasing an additional 494,973 shares in the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ VIAV traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.72. The company had a trading volume of 90,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,917,629. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 4.02. Viavi Solutions has a 1-year low of $13.73 and a 1-year high of $18.14. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -481.00 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.00 and a 200-day moving average of $15.89.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

