ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.54% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “ViewRay Inc. is a medical device company. The company develops advanced radiation therapy technology for the treatment of cancer. MRIdian system provides continuous soft-tissue imaging during treatment. ViewRay Inc. is headquartered in Oakwood Village, Ohio. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of ViewRay from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on ViewRay in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.06.

Shares of VRAY opened at $2.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $530.55 million, a PE ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.84. ViewRay has a 1 year low of $2.39 and a 1 year high of $8.25.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. ViewRay had a negative net margin of 148.47% and a negative return on equity of 76.00%. The company had revenue of $18.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ViewRay will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ViewRay news, Director Brian K. Roberts acquired 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.98 per share, with a total value of $47,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 147,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,327.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Caley Castelein bought 1,065,000 shares of ViewRay stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.54 per share, with a total value of $2,705,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,545,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,925,824. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,241,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,187,280. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRAY. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in ViewRay during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ViewRay during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ViewRay in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ViewRay in the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ViewRay during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guided radiation therapy systems to image and treat cancer patients in the United States, France, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides MRIdian, which is an MRI guided radiation therapy system that addresses beam distortion, skin toxicity, and other concerns.

