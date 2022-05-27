Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) Short Interest Update

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 550,700 shares, a growth of 711.0% from the April 30th total of 67,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 344,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Shares of NCV traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.08. The company had a trading volume of 10,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,705. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.12. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund has a 52-week low of $3.71 and a 52-week high of $6.41.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a $0.0425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.50%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund by 851.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,959 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 5,333 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $62,000.

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund Company Profile

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

