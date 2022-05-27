Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) Short Interest Update

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 550,700 shares, a growth of 711.0% from the April 30th total of 67,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 344,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.
Shares of NCV traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.08. The company had a trading volume of 10,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,705. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.12. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund has a 52-week low of $3.71 and a 52-week high of $6.41.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a $0.0425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.50%.
Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.
