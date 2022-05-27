Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET) Short Interest Update

Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 72.7% from the April 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

JOET stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.66. 455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,950. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.93. Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $25.38 and a 52-week high of $33.31.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF by 209.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 9,367 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF by 407.6% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 3,322 shares during the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management lifted its stake in Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 31,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 6,152 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 154,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,110,000 after buying an additional 20,187 shares during the last quarter.

