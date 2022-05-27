Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Holdings Increased by Ulysses Management LLC

Ulysses Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 122,500 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 2.9% of Ulysses Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Ulysses Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $26,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of V. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 236.8% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $1,429,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. upgraded shares of Visa to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.88.

In other Visa news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total value of $234,987.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.62, for a total transaction of $1,967,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,266,215.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 41,047 shares of company stock valued at $9,030,622 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of V traded up $4.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $212.88. 4,894,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,823,670. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.24. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.67 and a 52-week high of $252.67. The company has a market cap of $404.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.58%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

