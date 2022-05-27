Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) CEO Curtis A. Morgan Sells 610,514 Shares

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) CEO Curtis A. Morgan sold 610,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total value of $15,427,688.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 350,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,849,554. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Vistra stock opened at $25.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.57. Vistra Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $15.91 and a fifty-two week high of $27.10.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($1.69). The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. Vistra had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 13.60%. Analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.177 dividend. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is 83.95%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VST. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 24.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 458,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,925,000 after buying an additional 89,962 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 9.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 240,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after purchasing an additional 20,442 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 10.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 59,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 5,569 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 19.2% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 16.7% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,472,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,180,000 after purchasing an additional 210,913 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Vistra from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.57.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

