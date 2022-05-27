VMware (NYSE:VMW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.28 EPS

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The virtualization software provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.28), MarketWatch Earnings reports. VMware had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. VMware’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

VMW stock opened at $124.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.75. VMware has a 52 week low of $91.53 and a 52 week high of $167.83. The stock has a market cap of $52.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Get VMware alerts:

VMW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on VMware from $148.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of VMware from $125.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of VMware from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on VMware from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Cross Research lowered their target price on VMware from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.52.

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 7,656 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $873,090.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,485 shares in the company, valued at $9,064,469.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 34,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $3,916,452.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 171,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,603,123.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,166 shares of company stock worth $7,081,793. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of VMware by 13.9% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in VMware in the 1st quarter worth $259,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VMware during the 4th quarter worth $253,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in VMware by 9.9% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of VMware by 12.2% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 47.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VMware (Get Rating)

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.