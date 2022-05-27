Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $82.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock.

VOYA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Voya Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. TheStreet raised Voya Financial from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Voya Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a hold rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Voya Financial from $74.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Voya Financial presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $78.00.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

NYSE VOYA opened at $67.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.31. Voya Financial has a twelve month low of $58.97 and a twelve month high of $74.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.65 and a 200 day moving average of $66.54.

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.12. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 13.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Voya Financial will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 9.66%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Voya Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Voya Financial by 71.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 286,078 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,562,000 after acquiring an additional 119,094 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Voya Financial by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,587 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in Voya Financial by 546.3% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 88,285 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,420,000 after acquiring an additional 74,625 shares during the period. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Voya Financial by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,348 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the period.

About Voya Financial (Get Rating)

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.