W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.59 Billion

Posted by on May 27th, 2022

Equities research analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRBGet Rating) will post $2.59 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for W. R. Berkley’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.75 billion. W. R. Berkley posted sales of $2.16 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that W. R. Berkley will report full-year sales of $10.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.50 billion to $11.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $12.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.70 billion to $13.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover W. R. Berkley.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRBGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 13.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WRB shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $73.33 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.67 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.82.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,494,000 after acquiring an additional 47,470 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 457,099 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,022,000 after purchasing an additional 157,904 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 930.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 37,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 33,958 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 6,440 shares in the last quarter. 49.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WRB traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $70.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,203,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,504,010. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. W. R. Berkley has a 52-week low of $47.13 and a 52-week high of $71.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.11 and a 200-day moving average of $60.66.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile (Get Rating)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on W. R. Berkley (WRB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB)

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.