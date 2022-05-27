W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.59 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) will post $2.59 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for W. R. Berkley’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.75 billion. W. R. Berkley posted sales of $2.16 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that W. R. Berkley will report full-year sales of $10.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.50 billion to $11.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $12.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.70 billion to $13.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover W. R. Berkley.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 13.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WRB shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $73.33 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.67 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.82.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,494,000 after acquiring an additional 47,470 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 457,099 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,022,000 after purchasing an additional 157,904 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 930.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 37,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 33,958 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 6,440 shares in the last quarter. 49.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WRB traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $70.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,203,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,504,010. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. W. R. Berkley has a 52-week low of $47.13 and a 52-week high of $71.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.11 and a 200-day moving average of $60.66.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile (Get Rating)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on W. R. Berkley (WRB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.