W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Price Target Increased to $70.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research upgraded W. R. Berkley from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $70.67 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $73.33 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.82.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

Shares of NYSE WRB opened at $70.11 on Monday. W. R. Berkley has a twelve month low of $47.13 and a twelve month high of $71.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.66. The company has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.18. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 13.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that W. R. Berkley will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 221.9% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,801 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 9,513 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 6,745 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 169,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,301,000 after purchasing an additional 59,491 shares in the last quarter. 49.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile (Get Rating)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.