Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 250,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 15,163 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $13,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 146.2% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 682 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 79,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 793 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. 57.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WBA opened at $43.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.55. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.72 and a 12 month high of $55.82.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.33 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 4.62%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.4775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.34%.

WBA has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Cowen decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.71.

In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,854,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,928,230,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

