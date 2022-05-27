Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bank of America

Equities research analysts at Bank of America began coverage on shares of Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
WBX has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen began coverage on shares of Wallbox in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Wallbox in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Wallbox in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Wallbox from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.33.
WBX stock traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $10.59. 18,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,841. Wallbox has a 12 month low of $8.30 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
Wallbox Company Profile (Get Rating)
Wallbox N.V., a technology company, creates electric vehicle charging and energy management systems that redefine users' relationship to the grid. It provides a portfolio of charging and energy management solutions for residential, semi-public, and public use worldwide. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquatered in Barcelona, Spain.
