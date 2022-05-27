Walleye Capital LLC Acquires 79,594 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 467.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,594 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $6,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EVRG. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Evergy by 35.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 532,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,168,000 after acquiring an additional 140,195 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 57.0% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 23.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 359,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,362,000 after purchasing an additional 68,025 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 3.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 528.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 33,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 27,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVRG traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,126,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,413,268. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.47. Evergy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.46 and a 52-week high of $73.13.

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.5725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.06%.

In related news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.18, for a total transaction of $44,137.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,042.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles L. King sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total value of $75,912.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,857 shares of company stock valued at $188,899. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Evergy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Evergy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

