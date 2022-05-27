Walleye Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 56,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,337,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ETR. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Entergy by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,965,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,911,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,571 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Entergy by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,028,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,354,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,132 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Entergy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,213,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,263,219,000 after purchasing an additional 84,065 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Entergy by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,152,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,030,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Entergy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,558,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $738,762,000 after purchasing an additional 27,050 shares during the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Entergy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Entergy from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a $142.00 target price on Entergy in a research report on Monday, May 16th. UBS Group set a $170.00 target price on Entergy in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $100.00 target price on Entergy and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.00.

In related news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 256 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total value of $30,776.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,108 shares in the company, valued at $373,643.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 4,068 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.62, for a total value of $511,022.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,185,095.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 209,825 shares of company stock valued at $24,785,697. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Entergy stock traded up $1.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $121.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 901,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,337. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Entergy Co. has a one year low of $98.50 and a one year high of $126.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.58.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). Entergy had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is 77.10%.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

