Walleye Capital LLC Buys 1,401 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 51.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $9,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Marlowe Partners LP lifted its holdings in Booking by 137.0% during the third quarter. Marlowe Partners LP now owns 9,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,557,000 after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 311.6% during the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the period. MayTech Global Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 5.6% during the third quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,256,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Booking by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Shelton Capital Management increased its position in Booking by 2.0% in the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 3,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,674,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,306,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,210.00, for a total value of $404,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,569 shares in the company, valued at $14,517,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,053 shares of company stock worth $2,306,288 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

BKNG stock traded up $44.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,265.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 307,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,903. The company has a market cap of $92.05 billion, a PE ratio of 179.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.18. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,796.45 and a 12 month high of $2,715.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,192.84 and its 200-day moving average is $2,285.19.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $4.04. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 43.44% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 136.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($5.26) EPS. Analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.71 earnings per share for the current year.

BKNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Booking from $2,290.00 to $2,171.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Booking from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,500.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Booking from $3,100.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,985.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,790.79.

Booking Company Profile (Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.