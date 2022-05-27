Walleye Capital LLC Buys 48,072 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 525.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,072 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Hubbell worth $11,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Hubbell by 5.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,029,000 after acquiring an additional 13,779 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hubbell by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.73, for a total transaction of $145,103.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,744 shares in the company, valued at $337,865.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

HUBB traded up $5.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $192.45. The stock had a trading volume of 360,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,530. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.13. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1-year low of $170.76 and a 1-year high of $212.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.26. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. Hubbell’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 45.80%.

HUBB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Hubbell from $181.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hubbell from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.00.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

