Walleye Capital LLC Buys New Shares in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 92,422 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,281,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Meritage Homes at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,265,935 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,520,000 after acquiring an additional 67,633 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 909,181 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,975,000 after purchasing an additional 220,667 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Meritage Homes by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 880,889 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,446,000 after buying an additional 38,671 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Meritage Homes by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 762,234 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,038,000 after buying an additional 24,733 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 582,046 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,045,000 after purchasing an additional 81,537 shares during the period. 97.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. KeyCorp cut shares of Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Meritage Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.14.

In other Meritage Homes news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 1,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total transaction of $104,867.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Javier Feliciano sold 4,648 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.32, for a total value of $470,935.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 89,026 shares of company stock valued at $9,010,964 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTH traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.77. 233,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,670. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.56. Meritage Homes Co. has a 52-week low of $75.54 and a 52-week high of $125.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.57.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.68 by $1.11. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 28.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.44 earnings per share. Meritage Homes’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Co. will post 27.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers.

