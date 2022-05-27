Walleye Capital LLC Buys Shares of 407,872 Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 407,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,493,000. Invitation Homes accounts for about 0.5% of Walleye Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Walleye Capital LLC owned 0.07% of Invitation Homes as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INVH. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 29,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 621,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,201,000 after purchasing an additional 49,997 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 159.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,358,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,934,000 after purchasing an additional 260,146 shares in the last quarter.

INVH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Invitation Homes from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Invitation Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.58.

INVH traded up $1.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.54. 2,110,873 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,470,047. The firm has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.66 and its 200 day moving average is $40.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Invitation Homes Inc. has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $45.80.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.25). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 3.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 176.00%.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

