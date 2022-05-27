Walleye Capital LLC Grows Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,203 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camden Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 120.7% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,495 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 5,739 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,944,931 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,258,308,000 after purchasing an additional 397,036 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 30,124 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,615,000 after acquiring an additional 9,645 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 103,780 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,790,000 after acquiring an additional 23,293 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:VRTX traded up $4.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $273.73. 1,479,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,722,621. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $176.36 and a 52-week high of $292.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $264.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $70.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.55.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 32.24%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 306 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.98, for a total value of $80,777.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,760 shares in the company, valued at $17,095,344.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.72, for a total value of $535,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,875 shares in the company, valued at $501,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,687 shares of company stock valued at $11,729,432 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VRTX. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $258.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.10.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

