Walleye Capital LLC Grows Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the quarter. Ulta Beauty comprises 0.3% of Walleye Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $13,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Greytown Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 3.5% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 2,098 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Ulta Beauty from $522.00 to $466.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $454.95.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total transaction of $2,053,443.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA traded up $47.12 on Friday, hitting $425.08. 2,764,890 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 753,506. The company has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $393.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $386.72. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $319.05 and a 52 week high of $438.63.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $1.84. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 54.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 18.58 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

