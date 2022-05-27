Walleye Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) by 88.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 7,582 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Murphy USA worth $3,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Murphy USA by 279.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Murphy USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Murphy USA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Murphy USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Murphy USA in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Murphy USA in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

Shares of NYSE MUSA traded up $5.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $254.41. 374,617 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,311. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.45. Murphy USA Inc. has a one year low of $126.56 and a one year high of $262.58. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.82.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $3.43. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 62.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 94.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.50%.

In related news, SVP Robert J. Chumley sold 5,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.38, for a total transaction of $1,300,215.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,320.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.52, for a total transaction of $9,580,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 523,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,394,468.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,024 shares of company stock worth $18,243,264. Insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,679 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

