Walleye Capital LLC Has $2.42 Million Stock Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 646.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,582 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $2,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 102.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.2% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Neurocrine Biosciences to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.13.

NASDAQ NBIX traded up $3.26 on Friday, hitting $93.10. 781,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 811,776. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.49 and a 200-day moving average of $86.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.88 and a 52 week high of $108.01. The stock has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.78 and a beta of 0.70.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.19). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $310.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard F. Pops sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $1,144,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,251,765.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Rastetter sold 10,728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total value of $1,018,409.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,229,708.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,483 shares of company stock valued at $4,386,457 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

