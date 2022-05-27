Walleye Capital LLC Has $2.79 Million Holdings in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Walleye Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,004 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $2,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $172,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the third quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Eldridge A. Burns sold 3,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $177,591.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 46,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $1,952,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,048,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,526,441.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,603 shares of company stock worth $4,269,292. 2.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on COOP. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.40.

Shares of NASDAQ COOP traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.59. 502,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 975,224. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.39. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a one year low of $31.79 and a one year high of $52.34.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $625.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.14 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 48.79% and a return on equity of 16.11%. Mr. Cooper Group’s revenue was down 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.87 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

