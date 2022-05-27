Walleye Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 244.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,202 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,132 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,632 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 3,062 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 7,878 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 10,803 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on MU. Wedbush upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, May 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.92.

Shares of MU stock traded up $2.72 on Friday, reaching $73.32. The company had a trading volume of 13,069,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,836,232. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $81.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.42 and a 200-day moving average of $81.16. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.67 and a 12 month high of $98.45.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.20. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 28.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 5.03%.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $425,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

