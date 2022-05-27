Walleye Capital LLC Invests $2.16 Million in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Unity Software by 55.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,458,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,446,000 after buying an additional 5,156,313 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Unity Software by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,175,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,073,000 after buying an additional 701,113 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Software during the third quarter worth $307,805,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Unity Software by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,425,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,891,000 after buying an additional 80,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Unity Software by 801.6% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,227,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,223,000 after buying an additional 1,980,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Unity Software alerts:

In other news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 2,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.59, for a total value of $225,080.97. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 219,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,679,645.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 33,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $1,290,298.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 324,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,372,614.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,835 shares of company stock valued at $11,859,263 over the last three months. Company insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:U traded up $3.00 on Friday, hitting $41.32. 6,304,913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,652,431. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.69 and a beta of 2.64. Unity Software Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.09 and a 52 week high of $210.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.97.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $320.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.17 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 20.50% and a negative net margin of 50.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

U has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Unity Software from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Unity Software from $160.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $110.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.92.

Unity Software Profile (Get Rating)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding U? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.