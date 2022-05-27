Walleye Capital LLC Invests $2.23 Million in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV (NASDAQ:DCRD)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV (NASDAQ:DCRD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 225,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,227,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned 0.57% of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV in the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV in the 4th quarter worth about $296,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV in the 4th quarter worth about $296,000. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

DCRD traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $9.92. The stock had a trading volume of 143,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,263. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.91 and a 200-day moving average of $9.89.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation IV does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in energy and agriculture, industrials, transportation, and commercial and residential sectors.

