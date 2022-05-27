Walleye Capital LLC Invests $2.30 Million in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,302,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned 0.20% of Metropolitan Bank as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 677,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,158,000 after buying an additional 147,742 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 377,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,226,000 after buying an additional 143,452 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 171.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 356,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,001,000 after buying an additional 225,526 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 180,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,223,000 after buying an additional 15,383 shares during the period. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its position in Metropolitan Bank by 6.5% during the third quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 163,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,746,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 77.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCB traded up $2.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.56. 109,988 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,967. The stock has a market cap of $847.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.26. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $55.95 and a fifty-two week high of $115.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.08.

Metropolitan Bank ( NYSE:MCB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $54.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.39 million. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 31.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Metropolitan Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

In other Metropolitan Bank news, CEO Mark R. Defazio sold 2,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total value of $237,602.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark R. Defazio sold 300 shares of Metropolitan Bank stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total value of $31,854.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,584 shares of company stock valued at $459,361 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

