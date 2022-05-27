Walleye Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Walleye Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,644 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $3,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,594,000 after purchasing an additional 36,107 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 160.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 8,536 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 318,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,386,000 after purchasing an additional 38,100 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 122,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,695,000 after purchasing an additional 8,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 148.4% in the 4th quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.40. 669,257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,714. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.60 and a fifty-two week high of $111.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.63.

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.05. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 36.76%. The firm had revenue of $342.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.94%.

PNFP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $124.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle Financial Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.17.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 8,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $767,692.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

