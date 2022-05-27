Walleye Capital LLC Makes New Investment in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 36,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,656,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of California Water Service Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in California Water Service Group during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in California Water Service Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of California Water Service Group in the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of California Water Service Group in the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of California Water Service Group in the 4th quarter valued at $182,000. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP David B. Healey sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total value of $26,575.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,844.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CWT traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.73. 174,879 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,443. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 0.35. California Water Service Group has a 1 year low of $49.84 and a 1 year high of $72.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $172.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.00 million. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 12.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that California Water Service Group will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.02%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of California Water Service Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About California Water Service Group (Get Rating)

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

