Walleye Capital LLC Makes New Investment in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 84,147 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,481,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SM. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in SM Energy by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 125,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,319,000 after buying an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SM Energy by 4.4% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 110,325 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in SM Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in SM Energy by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,877 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in SM Energy by 1,158.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 169,331 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,992,000 after purchasing an additional 155,873 shares during the period. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SM traded up $3.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.72. 2,636,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,474,294. SM Energy has a 52 week low of $14.79 and a 52 week high of $49.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.26. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 5.19.

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The energy company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.09). SM Energy had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The company had revenue of $859.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $765.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.76%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SM. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of SM Energy from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of SM Energy from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on SM Energy from $23.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on SM Energy from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SM Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.56.

In related news, SVP Mary Ellen Lutey sold 9,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total transaction of $381,034.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 6,776 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $284,659.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 110,333 shares of company stock worth $4,511,905. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

