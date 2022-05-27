Walleye Capital LLC Sells 13,500 Shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Walleye Capital LLC lowered its stake in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,238 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,500 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC owned about 0.27% of Century Communities worth $7,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 81.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,946 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. New Century Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Century Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Century Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Century Communities alerts:

NYSE CCS traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,304. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.86. Century Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.63 and a 1-year high of $86.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.21.

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.50. Century Communities had a return on equity of 32.96% and a net margin of 12.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Century Communities, Inc. will post 19.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.08%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CCS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Century Communities from $74.50 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Century Communities from $108.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Century Communities in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Century Communities from $110.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.80.

Century Communities Profile (Get Rating)

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.