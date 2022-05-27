Walleye Capital LLC Sells 13,500 Shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Walleye Capital LLC lowered its stake in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,238 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,500 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC owned about 0.27% of Century Communities worth $7,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 81.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,946 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. New Century Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Century Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Century Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE CCS traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,304. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.86. Century Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.63 and a 1-year high of $86.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.21.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.08%.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on CCS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Century Communities from $74.50 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Century Communities from $108.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Century Communities in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Century Communities from $110.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.80.
Century Communities Profile (Get Rating)
Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.
