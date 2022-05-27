Walleye Capital LLC Takes $2.99 Million Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 32,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,987,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CERN. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cerner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,871,000. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cerner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,658,000. Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in Cerner by 6,666.6% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 1,145,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,391,000 after buying an additional 1,128,661 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Cerner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,543,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Cerner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,992,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Cerner stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.68. 2,733,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,584,740. Cerner Co. has a 12-month low of $69.08 and a 12-month high of $94.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $27.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.25.

Cerner ( NASDAQ:CERN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Cerner had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.27%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CERN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cerner in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cerner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.38.

In related news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total value of $497,547.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,412 shares in the company, valued at $321,035.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 7,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total transaction of $725,624.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

