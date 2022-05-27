Walleye Capital LLC Takes $3.23 Million Position in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 123,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,234,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned 0.11% of South Jersey Industries as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 100,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. 84.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded South Jersey Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Maxim Group lowered South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America lowered South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.33.

SJI stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.60. 586,564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,517,358. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 0.71. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $20.75 and a one year high of $35.32.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $824.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.67 million. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%.

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

