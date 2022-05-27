Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target Cut to $151.00 by Analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Daiwa Capital Markets from $201.00 to $151.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the entertainment giant’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DIS. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $172.12.

DIS opened at $105.61 on Tuesday. Walt Disney has a 12-month low of $99.47 and a 12-month high of $187.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.83, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.92 and a 200-day moving average of $139.75.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Walt Disney will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Norges Bank bought a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $2,290,736,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 15,362.6% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,170,599 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150,094 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,510,534 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,092,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707,126 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 106.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 166,124 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $22,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640,795 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 8.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,294,697 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,970,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628,220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

