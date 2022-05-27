Warburg Research Analysts Give Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) a €24.20 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €24.20 ($25.74) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €17.50 ($18.62) target price on Deutsche EuroShop in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.50 ($18.62) price target on Deutsche EuroShop in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. HSBC set a €22.50 ($23.94) price target on Deutsche EuroShop in a research report on Tuesday. Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($23.40) price target on Deutsche EuroShop in a research report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($23.40) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop in a report on Monday.

ETR:DEQ opened at €21.82 ($23.21) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €16.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is €16.07. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.69. Deutsche EuroShop has a 52-week low of €13.26 ($14.11) and a 52-week high of €21.68 ($23.06).

Deutsche EuroShop AG is a German-based international real estate investment company headquartered in Hamburg. It is the largest German investor in shopping centers, and the country's only publicly traded company to do so exclusively. At the end of 2010 the firm held investments in 18 properties, of which 14 were in Germany, two in Poland and one each in Austria and Hungary.

