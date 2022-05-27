WaveDancer, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAVD) CEO Buys $29,520.00 in Stock

WaveDancer, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAVD – Get Rating) CEO Gerald James Benoit, Jr. acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.46 per share, for a total transaction of $29,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 914,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,250,026.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of WaveDancer stock opened at $2.39 on Friday. WaveDancer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $6.00. The stock has a market cap of $41.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 3.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.31.

WaveDancer (NASDAQ:WAVD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. WaveDancer had a negative net margin of 23.83% and a negative return on equity of 33.45%. The business had revenue of $2.58 million for the quarter.

WaveDancer, Inc provides software solutions for government and commercial organizations. Its software solutions specialize in secure supply chain management, as well as cutting edge IT network security. The company's technology brings transactions, documentation, and authorizations together in web-based interface that provides an unprecedented level of accountability, auditability, and predictability.

