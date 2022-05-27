Weber (NYSE:WEBR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weber (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Weber from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Weber to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Weber from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Weber from $8.50 to $6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Weber from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.75.

NYSE:WEBR opened at $7.36 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.08 and its 200-day moving average is $10.89. Weber has a 52 week low of $5.72 and a 52 week high of $20.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 0.23.

Weber (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($1.20). Weber had a negative return on equity of 27.28% and a negative net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $607.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.06 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Weber will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. Weber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.51%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WEBR. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weber during the third quarter valued at about $156,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Weber during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Weber in the third quarter worth about $172,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Weber during the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Weber in the 3rd quarter worth $14,327,000. 13.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Weber (Get Rating)

Weber Inc, an outdoor cooking company, manufactures and distributes outdoor cooking products, accessories, consumables, and services in North America, Europe, Australia, and internationally. Its products include charcoal and gas grills, smokers, pellet and electric grills, and Weber Connect Smart Grilling Hub; and accessories, consumables, and services.

