Wells Fargo & Company Raises JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Price Target to $150.00

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $151.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group set a $197.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Barclays set a $200.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $141.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $161.05.

NYSE:JPM opened at $129.44 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $115.02 and a 52 week high of $172.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $128.58 and a 200 day moving average of $145.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.53 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 33.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.50 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.67%.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,223,583.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. QP Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 12,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 6,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

