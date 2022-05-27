Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:WDOFF) Upgraded to Buy at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:WDOFF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on WDOFF. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$18.75 to C$19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a sector perform rating for the company. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$17.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.38.

WDOFF opened at $9.36 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.23. Wesdome Gold Mines has a fifty-two week low of $7.77 and a fifty-two week high of $13.23.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars, as well as silver as a by-product. The company's properties include the Eagle River Complex that consists of the Eagle River Mine, the Mishi Mine, and the Eagle River Mill located in Wawa, Ontario; and the Kiena Mine Complex, which includes the Kiena Mine concession and Kiena Mill situated in Val-d'Or, Québec.

