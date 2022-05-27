Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) Shares Sold by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP lowered its position in Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.10% of Westlake Chemical Partners worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 538,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,455,000 after acquiring an additional 17,072 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the third quarter worth about $537,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the third quarter worth about $555,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.16% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Partners stock opened at $27.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.22. Westlake Chemical Partners LP has a 1-year low of $22.68 and a 1-year high of $29.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $968.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.05.

Westlake Chemical Partners ( NYSE:WLKP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.10). Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 8.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Partners LP will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.471 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.85%. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.75%.

In other news, SVP Andrew Kenner purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.15 per share, with a total value of $209,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WLKP. StockNews.com cut shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on either a spot or contract basis.

